VIDEO: Broc Feeney compares Mercedes-AMG GT3 to Supercar
Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 2:00pm
Supercars race winner Broc Feeney compares the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 to a Supercar.
The Banyo-based squad is fielding two entries in this year’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
