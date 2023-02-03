Supercars’ DSA Baird called up for TSS

Supercars Driving Standards Advisor Craig Baird has been appointed to a similar role for the Thailand Super Series.

The 53-year-old New Zealander was recruited as the TSS Driving Standards Observer (DSO) by Race Director James Taylor, who also currently works alongside Baird in Supercars.

Baird, a former Supercars driver and storied Porsche Carrera Cup winner, has been Driving Standards Advisor to Supercars since 2017.

He was a vocal supporter of former Supercars Race Director and Formula One Race Director Michael Masi following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding 2021 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

Baird’s appointment is one of a number of changes for TSS in 2023, which consists of four-round series that culminates in a supporting role at this year’s Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix.

For the first time, TSS competitors will have direct communication between team managers and the Race Director during races. Additionally, digital flags will be introduced at the Bangsaen Grand Prix in late June.

Eighteen competitors are set to contest the Thailand Supercar GT3 title this season, with more than 20 entries for the combined Thailand Supercar GT4 and GTM grid that will contest one-hour races at each round.

B-Quik Absolute Racing claimed the 2022 Super Car GT3 Pro and Am titles in a topsy-turvy Thailand Super Series finale at Buriram’s Chang International Circuit last December.

The field will return to the Chang International Circuit for the first round of the 2023 Thai Super Series on April 20-23, before visiting Bangsaen, Malaysia’s Sepang circuit as well as being a support category role at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The 2023 Thai Super Series will be livestreamed on Speedcafe.com TV.