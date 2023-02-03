> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour
Mostert fastest in Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 1
Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 10:32am
Chaz Mostert has beaten fellow Audi driver Frederic Vervisch to top spot in Practice 1 for the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
Vervisch spent a majority of the 40-minute session holding the fastest lap having clocked a 2:04.3509s just before the halfway mark in the #55 Schumacher Motorsport entry which is competing with PremiAir Racing support, only to be knocked off by Mostert in the final three minutes.
The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner set a 2:04.2600s and a 2:04.0879s on consecutive laps at the end of proceedings in the Melbourne Performance Centre-run #65 R8 LMS GT3 evo II which he is sharing with Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot.
Both the #65 and #55 Audis are Pro-Am entries and it was a Silver class entry taking third courtesy of Tony D’Alberto’s late 2:04.4467s in the #6 Wall Racing Lamborghini.
Fastest of the Pro class entries, but only fourth outright, was the #912 Manthey EMA Porsche thanks to a lap set by Matt Campbell, with the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 were the #99 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG in which Richie Stanaway finished the session, the #32 Team WRT BMW, the #777 MPC Audi, the #888 Supercheap Auto Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG, and the #10 MPC Audi, while GruppeM ended up 11th with the #999 Mercedes-AMG 1.1480s off the pace.
Triple Eight team-mates Jamie Whincup (#99 Mercedes-AMG) and Broc Feeney (#888 Mercedes-AMG) had traded fastest laps initially before GruppeM’s Maro Engel broke into the 2:05s for the first time on this third flying lap with a 2:05.2359s.
Campbell was next to shift the marker when he clocked a 2:04.5499s in the Manthey EMA Porsche, after which Vervisch set a 2:04.3509s in the Schumacher Audi.
Both pitted for set-up changes and Vervisch was still quickest when he had an apparently innocuous tour off the race track at Murray’s Corner in the 27th minute.
Mostert split them when he set a 2:04.3911s in the #65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi with just under five minutes to go, then followed up with even lower 2:04s laps just as the chequered flag flew.
Practice 2, for Bronze drivers only, starts at 11:05 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 1 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|65
|Sportsbet Team MPC
|C.Mostert/F.Ross
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|APA
|2:04.0879
|2
|55
|FUCHS Lubricants Racing
|Frederic Vervisch
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|APA
|2:04.3509
|0:00.2630
|3
|6
|Wall Racing
|T.D’Alberto/D.Wall
|Lamborghini Huracan
|AS
|2:04.4467
|0:00.3588
|4
|912
|Manthey EMA
|M.Campbell/T.Preining
|Porsche GT3 R Spec 2
|APP
|2:04.5499
|0:00.4620
|5
|75
|Sun Energy 1
|J.Gounon/L.Stolz
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|APP
|2:04.8037
|0:00.7158
|6
|99
|Boost Mobile Racing
|J.Whincup/R.Stanaway
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|APA
|2:04.8458
|0:00.7579
|7
|32
|Team WRT
|D.Vanthoor/C.Weerts
|BMW M4GT3
|APP
|2:04.9269
|0:00.8390
|8
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC
|C.Mies/R.Feller
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|APA
|2:04.9465
|0:00.8586
|9
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|B.Feeney/M.Gotz
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|APP
|2:05.1362
|0:01.0483
|10
|10
|MYLAND Team IMS
|D.Gaunt/D.O’Keeffe
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|AS
|2:05.1885
|0:01.1006
|11
|999
|GruppeM Racing
|M.Engel/M.Grenier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|APP
|2:05.2359
|0:01.1480
|12
|4
|Grove Racing
|A.De Pasquale/B.Grove
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|APA
|2:05.4175
|0:01.3296
|13
|24
|Tony Bates Racing /Makita
|T.Bates/J.Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|APA
|2:05.6395
|0:01.5516
|14
|74
|The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC
|Christopher Haase
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|APP
|2:05.7337
|0:01.6458
|15
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|C.Lowndes/A.Davison
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|APA
|2:05.8932
|0:01.8053
|16
|46
|Team WRT
|A.Farfus/M.Martin
|BMW M4GT3
|APP
|2:05.9481
|0:01.8602
|17
|47
|Supabarn Team MPC
|D.Russell/J.Webb
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|AS
|2:06.2200
|0:02.1321
|18
|9
|Hallmarc Team MPC
|L.Holdsworth/D.Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|APA
|2:06.3453
|0:02.2574
|19
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo
|Daniel Juncadella
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|APP
|2:06.9983
|0:02.9104
|20
|44
|Valmont Racing
|D.Padayachee/A.Cameron
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|AS
|2:07.6001
|0:03.5122
|21
|50
|MMotorsport /Vantage Racing
|T.Harrison/J.Ojeda
|KTM GT XBOW
|I
|2:08.3268
|0:04.2389
|22
|52
|Wheels /FX Racing
|Cameron McLeod
|MARC II V8
|I
|2:09.3321
|0:05.2442
|23
|111
|111Racing/MRA Motorsport
|Darren Currie
|MARC I Mazda
|I
|2:12.9107
|0:08.8228
|24
|66
|Daytona Sports Cars
|B.Schoots/D.Thomas
|SIN R1
|I
|2:14.2703
|0:10.1824
|25
|19
|Nineteen Corporation
|C.Pancione/F.Schiller
|Mercedes Benz A45
|I
|2:14.5781
|0:10.4902
|26
|101
|Harrolds Volante Rosso M’Sport
|Ross Poulakis
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|AS
|2:16.4638
|0:12.3759
