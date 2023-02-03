> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour

Mostert fastest in Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 1

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 10:32am
The #65 Audi in which Chaz Mostert set the fastest lap

Chaz Mostert has beaten fellow Audi driver Frederic Vervisch to top spot in Practice 1 for the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Vervisch spent a majority of the 40-minute session holding the fastest lap having clocked a 2:04.3509s just before the halfway mark in the #55 Schumacher Motorsport entry which is competing with PremiAir Racing support, only to be knocked off by Mostert in the final three minutes.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner set a 2:04.2600s and a 2:04.0879s on consecutive laps at the end of proceedings in the Melbourne Performance Centre-run #65 R8 LMS GT3 evo II which he is sharing with Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot.

Both the #65 and #55 Audis are Pro-Am entries and it was a Silver class entry taking third courtesy of Tony D’Alberto’s late 2:04.4467s in the #6 Wall Racing Lamborghini.

Fastest of the Pro class entries, but only fourth outright, was the #912 Manthey EMA Porsche thanks to a lap set by Matt Campbell, with the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were the #99 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG in which Richie Stanaway finished the session, the #32 Team WRT BMW, the #777 MPC Audi, the #888 Supercheap Auto Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG, and the #10 MPC Audi, while GruppeM ended up 11th with the #999 Mercedes-AMG 1.1480s off the pace.

Triple Eight team-mates Jamie Whincup (#99 Mercedes-AMG) and Broc Feeney (#888 Mercedes-AMG) had traded fastest laps initially before GruppeM’s Maro Engel broke into the 2:05s for the first time on this third flying lap with a 2:05.2359s.

Campbell was next to shift the marker when he clocked a 2:04.5499s in the Manthey EMA Porsche, after which Vervisch set a 2:04.3509s in the Schumacher Audi.

Both pitted for set-up changes and Vervisch was still quickest when he had an apparently innocuous tour off the race track at Murray’s Corner in the 27th minute.

Mostert split them when he set a 2:04.3911s in the #65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi with just under five minutes to go, then followed up with even lower 2:04s laps just as the chequered flag flew.

Practice 2, for Bronze drivers only, starts at 11:05 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 65 Sportsbet Team MPC C.Mostert/F.Ross Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 APA 2:04.0879  
2 55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Frederic Vervisch Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 APA 2:04.3509 0:00.2630
3 6 Wall Racing T.D’Alberto/D.Wall Lamborghini Huracan AS 2:04.4467 0:00.3588
4 912 Manthey EMA M.Campbell/T.Preining Porsche GT3 R Spec 2 APP 2:04.5499 0:00.4620
5 75 Sun Energy 1 J.Gounon/L.Stolz Mercedes Benz AMG GT APP 2:04.8037 0:00.7158
6 99 Boost Mobile Racing J.Whincup/R.Stanaway Mercedes Benz AMG GT APA 2:04.8458 0:00.7579
7 32 Team WRT D.Vanthoor/C.Weerts BMW M4GT3 APP 2:04.9269 0:00.8390
8 777 The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC C.Mies/R.Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 APA 2:04.9465 0:00.8586
9 888 Supercheap Auto Racing B.Feeney/M.Gotz Mercedes Benz AMG GT APP 2:05.1362 0:01.0483
10 10 MYLAND Team IMS D.Gaunt/D.O’Keeffe Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 AS 2:05.1885 0:01.1006
11 999 GruppeM Racing M.Engel/M.Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO APP 2:05.2359 0:01.1480
12 4 Grove Racing A.De Pasquale/B.Grove Porsche  911 GT3R APA 2:05.4175 0:01.3296
13 24 Tony Bates Racing /Makita T.Bates/J.Love Mercedes-AMG GT3 APA 2:05.6395 0:01.5516
14 74 The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC Christopher Haase Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 APP 2:05.7337 0:01.6458
15 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport C.Lowndes/A.Davison Mercedes Benz AMG GT APA 2:05.8932 0:01.8053
16 46 Team WRT A.Farfus/M.Martin BMW M4GT3 APP 2:05.9481 0:01.8602
17 47 Supabarn Team MPC D.Russell/J.Webb Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 AS 2:06.2200 0:02.1321
18 9 Hallmarc Team MPC L.Holdsworth/D.Fiore Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 APA 2:06.3453 0:02.2574
19 77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 APP 2:06.9983 0:02.9104
20 44 Valmont Racing D.Padayachee/A.Cameron Mercedes Benz AMG GT AS 2:07.6001 0:03.5122
21 50 MMotorsport /Vantage Racing T.Harrison/J.Ojeda KTM GT XBOW I 2:08.3268 0:04.2389
22 52 Wheels /FX Racing Cameron McLeod MARC II V8 I 2:09.3321 0:05.2442
23 111 111Racing/MRA Motorsport Darren Currie MARC I Mazda I 2:12.9107 0:08.8228
24 66 Daytona Sports Cars B.Schoots/D.Thomas SIN R1 I 2:14.2703 0:10.1824
25 19 Nineteen Corporation C.Pancione/F.Schiller Mercedes Benz  A45 I 2:14.5781 0:10.4902
26 101 Harrolds Volante Rosso M’Sport Ross Poulakis Mercedes Benz AMG GT AS 2:16.4638 0:12.3759

