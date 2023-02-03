Moffat switches from TCR to Trans Am

James Moffat will switch from the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series to the National Trans Am Series in 2023.

Moffat will drive the Garry Rogers Motorsport-prepared Ford Mustang that American-bound Trans Am driver Nathan Herne steered to consecutive national titles.

It will mark the two-time Supercars race winner’s first start in the category since his maiden outing at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2021, where he impressed with a second place finish and victory on debut in a Ford Mustang sporting colours made famous by his father; four-time Australian Touring Car Championship winner Allan Moffat.

“I’m excited to be driving in Trans Am, I really enjoyed the race I did in the category at the end of 2021,” Moffat said.

“The racing is clearly very exciting, for both drivers and fans alike, and it has become more competitive over the last couple of years as well.”

The second-generation racer is set to go up against several famous sons in the category, namely Ben Grice and Jett Johnson.

“There’s plenty of young talent coming up through the category and also plenty of drivers with lots of experience and it creates a good mix on the race track,” he added.

“Each year we’re seeing more quality drivers up the front of the field and there’s now plenty of variety with different teams getting involved and it’s creating a racing product that only gets better every time the category goes racing.”

Despite possessing a wealth of experience in V8 machinery, the 38-year-old is cognisant of the competitiveness of the category.

“The main challenge for me will be adapting as quickly as I can, and fortunately I’ve got that prior experience to draw on from 2021,” Moffat explained.

“As with any championship, consistency will be the key, but even more so in Trans Am where it’s proper elbows-out racing.

“GRM has a great data pool to draw on for each round now, and I know I’m driving for the best team who will provide me with a great car.

“I’m just going to go out and do the very best we can at every given weekend and then see where we end up.”

The National Trans Am Series will commence at AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.

The action will be shown live, uninterrupted, and on-demand on Stan Sport.