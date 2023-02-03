> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour
Marciello tops red flag-shortened Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4
Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 5:11pm
GruppeM Mercedes-AMG pilot Raffaele Marciello is the fastest driver after a truncated fourth practice session at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
Marciello set the first ‘three’ of the weekend when he clocked a 2:03.9958s on his fourth flying lap in Car #999 and that remained the benchmark time when a red flag was called just before the halfway mark due to a rollover for Keith Kassulke at The Chase.
With track crews needing to repair the barriers which had been struck heavily by the Invitational class #52 MARC II, Race Control opted to call the session.
Marciello and GruppeM Racing were thus locked into top spot not only for Practice 4 but for the opening day as a whole, from the #75 SunEnergy 1 Mercedes-AMG in which Luca Stolz set a 2:04.1362s during that entry’s first run in the most recent session at Mount Panorama.
Marciello, Stolz, and Audi Sport Customer Racing’s Mattia Drudi had been engaged in a three-way battle during the opening salvos, but Mathieu Jaminet had moved into third with a 2:04.2938s in the #912 Manthey EMA Porsche, a few minutes prior to the red flag.
Drudi and the Melbourne Performance Centre-run #74 Audi thus ended up fourth, from the #24 Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG thanks to a 2:04.8316s from Jordan Love.
The #10 MPC Audi ended up sixth-fastest for the session, from the Supercheap Auto-backed #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG into which Shane van Gisbergen had climbed just before the session came to a premature end.
Rounding out the top 10 were the #777 MPC Audi, the #32 Team WRT BMW, and the #44 Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG.
Having topped Practice 2, his very first session at Mount Panorama, Valentino Rossi was sent out again for the opening run in the #46 Team WRT BMW and managed to beat his earlier effort when he set a 2:05.2838s.
Practice 5, an hour-long session open to all drivers, takes place tomorrow from 08:35 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 4 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|999
|GruppeM Racing
|M.Grenier/R.Marciello
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PRO
|2:03.9958
|2
|75
|Sun Energy 1
|J.Gounon/L.Stolz
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|PRO
|2:04.1362
|0:00.1404
|3
|912
|Manthey EMA
|Mathieu Jaminet
|Porsche GT3 R Spec 2
|PRO
|2:04.2938
|0:00.2980
|4
|74
|The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC
|P.Niederhauser/M.Drudi
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|PRO
|2:04.4741
|0:00.4783
|5
|24
|Tony Bates Racing /Makita
|Jordan Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PAM
|2:04.8316
|0:00.8358
|6
|10
|MYLAND Team IMS
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|SIL
|2:04.8880
|0:00.8922
|7
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/M.Goetz
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|PRO
|2:04.9131
|0:00.9173
|8
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC
|C.Mies/R.Feller
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|PAM
|2:04.9137
|0:00.9179
|9
|32
|Team WRT
|S van der Linde
|BMW M4GT3
|PRO
|2:05.0300
|0:01.0342
|10
|44
|Valmont Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|SIL
|2:05.1513
|0:01.1555
|11
|55
|FUCHS Lubricants Racing
|James Golding
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|PAM
|2:05.2080
|0:01.2122
|12
|46
|Team WRT
|A.Farfus/V.Rossi
|BMW M4GT3
|PRO
|2:05.2838
|0:01.2880
|13
|4
|Grove Racing
|Brenton Grove
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|PAM
|2:05.2954
|0:01.2996
|14
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Alex Davison
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|PAM
|2:05.6577
|0:01.6619
|15
|65
|Sportsbet Team MPC
|Fraser Ross
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|PAM
|2:05.6957
|0:01.6999
|16
|6
|Wall Racing
|D.Wall/G.Denyer
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:05.7074
|0:01.7116
|17
|9
|Hallmarc Team MPC
|L.Holdsworth/D.Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|PAM
|2:06.2637
|0:02.2679
|18
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo
|Daniel Juncadella
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:06.3307
|0:02.3349
|19
|99
|Boost Mobile Racing
|J.Whincup/R.Stanaway
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|PAM
|2:06.8163
|0:02.8205
|20
|47
|Supabarn Team MPC
|Jonathon Webb
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|SIL
|2:07.5106
|0:03.5148
|21
|50
|MMotorsport /Vantage Racing
|Trent Harrison
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|SIL
|2:10.8399
|0:06.8441
|22
|52
|Wheels /FX Racing
|Keith Kassulke
|MARC II V8
|INV
|2:11.8047
|0:07.8089
|23
|19
|Nineteen Corporation
|Christan Pancione
|Mercedes Benz
|INV
|2:12.7506
|0:08.7548
|24
|111
|111Racing/MRA Motorsport
|Darren Currie
|MARC I Mazda
|INV
|2:15.4056
|0:11.4098
|25
|101
|Harrolds Volante Rosso M’Sport
|Josh Hunt
|Mercedes Benz AMG GT
|SIL
|2:24.8160
|0:20.8202
