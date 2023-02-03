> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour

Marciello tops red flag-shortened Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 5:11pm
The #999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG

The #999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG

GruppeM Mercedes-AMG pilot Raffaele Marciello is the fastest driver after a truncated fourth practice session at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Marciello set the first ‘three’ of the weekend when he clocked a 2:03.9958s on his fourth flying lap in Car #999 and that remained the benchmark time when a red flag was called just before the halfway mark due to a rollover for Keith Kassulke at The Chase.

With track crews needing to repair the barriers which had been struck heavily by the Invitational class #52 MARC II, Race Control opted to call the session.

Marciello and GruppeM Racing were thus locked into top spot not only for Practice 4 but for the opening day as a whole, from the #75 SunEnergy 1 Mercedes-AMG in which Luca Stolz set a 2:04.1362s during that entry’s first run in the most recent session at Mount Panorama.

Marciello, Stolz, and Audi Sport Customer Racing’s Mattia Drudi had been engaged in a three-way battle during the opening salvos, but Mathieu Jaminet had moved into third with a 2:04.2938s in the #912 Manthey EMA Porsche, a few minutes prior to the red flag.

Drudi and the Melbourne Performance Centre-run #74 Audi thus ended up fourth, from the #24 Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG thanks to a 2:04.8316s from Jordan Love.

The #10 MPC Audi ended up sixth-fastest for the session, from the Supercheap Auto-backed #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG into which Shane van Gisbergen had climbed just before the session came to a premature end.

Rounding out the top 10 were the #777 MPC Audi, the #32 Team WRT BMW, and the #44 Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG.

Having topped Practice 2, his very first session at Mount Panorama, Valentino Rossi was sent out again for the opening run in the #46 Team WRT BMW and managed to beat his earlier effort when he set a 2:05.2838s.

Practice 5, an hour-long session open to all drivers, takes place tomorrow from 08:35 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 4 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 999 GruppeM Racing M.Grenier/R.Marciello Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 2:03.9958  
2 75 Sun Energy 1 J.Gounon/L.Stolz Mercedes Benz AMG GT PRO 2:04.1362 0:00.1404
3 912 Manthey EMA Mathieu Jaminet Porsche GT3 R Spec 2 PRO 2:04.2938 0:00.2980
4 74 The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC P.Niederhauser/M.Drudi Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 PRO 2:04.4741 0:00.4783
5 24 Tony Bates Racing /Makita Jordan Love Mercedes-AMG GT3 PAM 2:04.8316 0:00.8358
6 10 MYLAND Team IMS Dylan O’Keeffe Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 SIL 2:04.8880 0:00.8922
7 888 Supercheap Auto Racing S.van Gisbergen/M.Goetz Mercedes Benz AMG GT PRO 2:04.9131 0:00.9173
8 777 The Bend Motorsport Park / MPC C.Mies/R.Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 PAM 2:04.9137 0:00.9179
9 32 Team WRT S van der Linde BMW M4GT3 PRO 2:05.0300 0:01.0342
10 44 Valmont Racing Aaron Cameron Mercedes Benz AMG GT SIL 2:05.1513 0:01.1555
11 55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing James Golding Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 PAM 2:05.2080 0:01.2122
12 46 Team WRT A.Farfus/V.Rossi BMW M4GT3 PRO 2:05.2838 0:01.2880
13 4 Grove Racing Brenton Grove Porsche  911 GT3R PAM 2:05.2954 0:01.2996
14 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Alex Davison Mercedes Benz AMG GT PAM 2:05.6577 0:01.6619
15 65 Sportsbet Team MPC Fraser Ross Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 PAM 2:05.6957 0:01.6999
16 6 Wall Racing D.Wall/G.Denyer Lamborghini Huracan SIL 2:05.7074 0:01.7116
17 9 Hallmarc Team MPC L.Holdsworth/D.Fiore Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 PAM 2:06.2637 0:02.2679
18 77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 PRO 2:06.3307 0:02.3349
19 99 Boost Mobile Racing J.Whincup/R.Stanaway Mercedes Benz AMG GT PAM 2:06.8163 0:02.8205
20 47 Supabarn Team MPC Jonathon Webb Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 SIL 2:07.5106 0:03.5148
21 50 MMotorsport /Vantage Racing Trent Harrison Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 SIL 2:10.8399 0:06.8441
22 52 Wheels /FX Racing Keith Kassulke MARC II V8 INV 2:11.8047 0:07.8089
23 19 Nineteen Corporation Christan Pancione Mercedes Benz INV 2:12.7506 0:08.7548
24 111 111Racing/MRA Motorsport Darren Currie MARC I Mazda INV 2:15.4056 0:11.4098
25 101 Harrolds Volante Rosso M’Sport Josh Hunt Mercedes Benz AMG GT SIL 2:24.8160 0:20.8202

