MARC rollover at Bathurst

By Damion Smy

Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 4:37pm
Picture: Daniel Hoper @danhoper Twitter

The Marc Cars entry of Keith Kassulke has ended up on its roof at The Chase during Bathurst 12 Hour Practice. Driver responsive, Medical crews on site – more to follow.

