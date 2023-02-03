Kassulke cleared of major injury after Bathurst rollover

Keith Kassulke has been cleared of major injuries after his high-speed crash in practice at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Driving the sole MARC II V8 in the field, Kassulke appeared to suffer brake failure as he negotiated The Chase midway through Practice 4.

He steered Car #52 to the inside of the left-hander in the middle of The Chase complex, but that tripped the vehicle and caused it to launch into the air.

While closed circuit television failed to capture the rest of incident, the vehicle came to rest on its roof with heavy front-end damage after a sizeable impact with the barriers at the back of the gravel trap.

According to a statement from the Bathurst 12 Hour, Kassulke was conscious throughout, and did not suffer major injuries.

GruppeM Racing’s Raffaele Marciello was fastest at the time of the incident in the #999 Mercedes-AMG, with officials opting to call the session given the need to repair the barriers.

See below for full statement

CLICK HERE to watch the crash

Statement from Bathurst 12 Hour: Keith Kassulke

Further information will follow when available.

The session was red flagged and was not restarted due to the damage caused to the tyre wall following the impact.

At this stage the cause of the accident has not been determined.