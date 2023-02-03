IndyCar drops double points for Indianapolis 500

IndyCar will no longer award double points for the Indianapolis 500, series organisers have announced.

For the last nine years, the winner of the series’ flagship race had earned 100 points, as compared to the 50 on offer for victory in other encounters.

A statement from IndyCar explained, “Over the years, the rule has proven to overly penalise full-time championship teams that have performed poorly in the ‘500’.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye said, “For 17 consecutive seasons, the NTT IndyCar Series championship has been decided in the final race of the season.

“While double points at the Indianapolis 500 has not altered who won the season-long championship, occasionally it has had a negative effect on the final position of the full-time teams.

“As our entry list grows, this move will provide consistency for teams competing for championship positions while not diminishing the importance of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles added, “For over 100 years, the Indianapolis 500 has been the pinnacle of motorsports.

“From the pre-race festivities, to drinking milk in Victory Lane to adding the champion’s likeness to the famed Borg-Warner Trophy, its rich traditions have made it a prestigious annual event.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway supports the change by IndyCar to enhance the integrity of the NTT IndyCar Series championship.”

IndyCar moved to double points for all of its 500-mile races in 2014, before reverting in 2015 to the Indy 500 and whichever race was the season finale, regardless of length.

Since 2020, double points had only been awarded for the 200-lapper at The Brickyard and, while that practice is no more, points will still be handed out to those who qualify on the first four rows of the grid.