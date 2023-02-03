Grove Racing unveils 2023 Gen3 Supercars livery

Grove Racing has become the latest team to reveal its first livery for the Gen3 Supercars era.

The Braeside operation will once again enjoy major sponsorship from Penrite on both of its Ford Mustangs, which thus continue to sport a predominantly black livery but with further flashes of white than previously.

Veteran David Reynolds continues in Car #26 while Matt Payne embarks on his rookie Repco Supercars Championship season in Car #19, as previously reported.

The season ahead being just the second of full Grove ownership of the team, it represents the first time that Grove Racing has built its own cars, as opposed to Kelly Racing Gen2 Mustangs which it campaigned last year.

Team Owner Stephen Grove said, “The launch of our Gen3 Mustang liveries marks a significant milestone for our team and category.

“It’s always exciting to see the design concept when it presents on a render, but to see it come to life on our Gen3s is something quite special.

“The team have done a fantastic job getting them prepared, from the engineers and mechanics to the commercial team, and it’s a testament to their continued commitment during what has been a challenging period with the Gen3 build.”

Team Principal David Cauchi added, “The cars look fantastic; I am immensely proud of the team for the work they have put in over the past few months to get them to this point.

“There is still work to be done as we look ahead to our upcoming test days, but I believe we will be in a position to build upon the results we obtained in 2022.”

Payne is not the only rookie on Car #19 in 2023, with his Dunlop Super2 Series Race Engineer Jack Bell filling the corresponding role in the upcoming season, while the Reynolds-Alistair McVean relationship continues.

Grove has also landed Garth Tander as one of its enduro co-drivers in a defection from Triple Eight Race Engineering, although which entry the five-time Repco Bathurst 1000 winner ends up on is as yet unconfirmed.

The squad is yet to announce any specific date for a shakedown or test day for its new Mustangs, amid widespread parts delays, with its livery release advising it will be “conducting pre-season testing at Winton Motor Raceway through to mid February” and then holding a fan launch on Saturday, March 4.

The 2023 Supercars season formally begins with the Thrifty Newcastle 500 from March 10.