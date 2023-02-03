> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Friday at the Bathurst 12 Hour

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 9:30pm

Day 1 of the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour saw Valentino Rossi complete his first laps of Mount Panorama, while the #50 KTM entry suffered engine issues which saw Jayden Ojeda miss out as the team switched to an Audi R8, which demanded a class change.

The day ended with a dramatic accident at The Chase as Keith Kassulke appeared to run out of brakes in the #52 MARC Cars entry.

RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8414
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A5985
20230203071506__P6A6677
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A7953
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8134
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8523
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8624
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8857
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8871
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9045
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9235
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9343
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9493
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9796
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9844
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A5881
20230203065335__P6A6665
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A6661
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A6648
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A6700
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A6718
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A6810
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A6984
SC DZ7_8847 copy
SC DZ7_8909 copy
SC DZ7_9037 copy
SC DZ7_9057 copy

 

