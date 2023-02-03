> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Friday at the Bathurst 12 Hour
Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 9:30pm
Day 1 of the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour saw Valentino Rossi complete his first laps of Mount Panorama, while the #50 KTM entry suffered engine issues which saw Jayden Ojeda miss out as the team switched to an Audi R8, which demanded a class change.
The day ended with a dramatic accident at The Chase as Keith Kassulke appeared to run out of brakes in the #52 MARC Cars entry.
