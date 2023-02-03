FIA opens Expressions of Interest for new F1 teams

The FIA has announced that the Expressions of Interest process for prospective new F1 teams has formally opened.

Formula 1 is currently enjoying a boom in popularity globally which has seen the likes of Audi throw its hat in the ring from 2026.

There is interest too from other brands, while Michael Andretti has made no secret of his desire to compete in the sport’s premier category in future.

That has taken a tentative step forward with the governing body opening an Expressions of Interest process to new F1 competitors.

“The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One World Championship is at unprecedented levels,” noted FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the Championship.

“For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are requesting that candidates set out how they would meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they would make a positive societal impact through sport.

“The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations from engine manufacturers which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential entrants.”

According to the statement by the governing body, it is open to “entities with a serious intent” to enter the championship.

It also notes interest from multiple candidates, all of which will go through a due diligence process covering technical capability and resources, funding, and their ability to grow Formula 1.

Environmental considerations will also be made as the sport works towards becoming net-zero CO2 by 2030.

“This would help meet the mutual aims of the FIA and Formula One Management,” the statement affirmed.