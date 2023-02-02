VIDEO: Kenny Habul and SunEnergy1 Racing’s 2022 race victory

With Kenny Habul and the SunEnergy1 Racing team returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour this weekend looking to go back-to-back, a short documentary has been released to look back on the 2022 victory.

The documentary covers all the highs and lows of the event which Habul describes as one of the best and most emotional days of his life.

Bathurst and Mount Panorama in particular mean the world to Habul, so much so that he owns a house on the internationally-famous Conrod Straight where he will be staying with his team.

This weekend he returns to try and do it all again.