Vasseur not planning Ferrari F1 restructure

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is not planning on restructuring the F1 team following his arrival.

The Scuderia had one of the fastest cars in 2022 but was overshadowed by Red Bull courtesy of better operational execution and reliability.

Those factors saw Ferrari slip from the lead of the constructors’ championship early on to narrowly staving off a resurgent Mercedes for second place in the latter part of the year.

Much of the criticism of that slide was levelled at the way the team executed its races, particularly from a strategic standpoint.

There were multiple instances of poor communication or a lack of decisive action which cost both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz results.

“We have discussions to try to understand how we could improve the system, what could be the weakness of the system and to try to do a better job,” said Vasseur when asked if any reshuffles were planned.

“It’s more a continuous improvement rather than taking a big step or making big changes.

“From my point of view, this [a reshuffle] wouldn’t make sense.

“I trust the guys in place, and I will try to do the best for them, to put them in the best condition to do their job, then it will be time, after a couple of months, to take action if it’s not working.

“But I trust them.”

However, while sweeping changes are not on the immediate horizon, Vasseur is assessing more specific action when it comes to the strategic strength of Ferrari.

“We are currently discussing this, about the organisation,” the Frenchman said.

“When you are speaking about strategy or aerodynamics or another topic, you have to avoid being focused just on the top of the pyramid.

“Very often, when you are speaking about strategy, it’s more a matter of organisation than the guy on the pit wall.

“I’m trying to understand what happened last year, with every single mistake, trying to know whether it’s a matter of decision, organisation, communication.

“Very often on the pit wall, the biggest issue is more the communication, and the number of people involved than the individuals.

“If you have too many discussing the same thing, when you have the outcome, the car will be on the next lap.

“You need to have a clear flow of discussion and a clear flow of communication between the good people in the right positions, for sure, but it’s a work in progress.”

Ferrari will launch its 2023 car on February 14, though both Leclerc and Sainz have already been on track in Maranello.

The pair took part in the squad’s now traditional ‘wake up’ outing aboard a 2021-spec car in Fiorano, each logging over 100 laps.

Their first official chance to drive the 2023 car will be in pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 23, though Ferrari will almost certainly complete a shakedown prior to heading to the Gulf State.

