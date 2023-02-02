Tickford reveals Elly Morrow Super2 livery

Tickford Racing has revealed the livery with which Elly Morrow will drive in the 2023 Dunlop Super2 Series.

The 23-year-old will embark on her second season in Super2 after completing five rounds with Brad Jones Racing in 2022, and a stint in the Super3 class in the year prior to that.

Hers will be the #6 Ford Mustang, of Gen2 specification, after team-mate Brad Vaughan’s #5 entry was revealed in recent days.

“I’m absolutely stoked to get the Super2 season underway with the team here at Tickford, and even more excited to do so with these awesome colours on our #6 Ford Mustang,” said Morrow.

“The car looks fantastic and I’m really looking forward to getting up to speed.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big year with the Gen2 cars new to the series, but I’m really excited to wrap my head around this Mustang and work with the team at Tickford and work with Brad as a team-mate.

“We’ve gotten along well so far and obviously the team at Tickford have had a ton of success at this level, so we’ll work hard and hopefully find that magic combination to create our own success stories out on the track.”

On top of its two-car campaign in Super2, Tickford will field four Mustangs in the Repco Supercars Championship on a full-time basis in 2023.

Last year’s championship runner-up Cameron Waters continues with the squad, as do James Courtney and Thomas Randle, while Jake Kostecki has replaced Declan Fraser in Car #56.

The Campbellfield operation has twice won the Super2 Series, with Waters in 2015 and Garry Jacobson in 2016.

Morrow and Vaughan are set to test at Winton later this month before Round 1 of the campaign at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.