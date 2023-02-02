Racing Together searching for mechanic/mentor

Racing Together is on the lookout for a part-time race mechanic and mentor to join the organisation.

Established by Motorsport Australia’s Garry Connelly and wife Monique, Racing Together sets out to provide opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth in motorsport.

In 2022, the indigenous motorsport initiative received global recognition, when it was awarded the inaugural FIA President’s Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award.

Racing Together is based out of the Norwell Motorplex, where the role will also be located.

The organisation is recruiting for an exceptional individual to work on average three days per week, including most Saturdays and approximately 10 Sundays per year to train, manage and mentor the 10 participants involved in the programme.

Ideally, the successful candidate will have the ability to mentor team members, experience as a race mechanic, ability to manage logistics of a race weekend, race car preparation, an acute awareness of safety issues, ability to relate to, and manage, up to 10 Indigenous youths aged 12 to 18, holder of Blue Card (or ability to obtain same), as well as a Heavy Vehicle licence.

“The role is basically to keep an eye on the participants every Saturday morning when they meet at Norwell to work on the cars to repair them,” Connelly said.

“We are willing to consider people from all backgrounds and all sorts of experience.

“Ideally, the role would suit someone like a former TAFE lecturer in mechanics, or someone with racing experience that would be good.”

The successful applicant will help with the preparation and running of three Hyundai Excels in Queensland State Championship race events at Morgan Park Raceway and Queensland Raceway.

“We’ll probably do between eight to 10 race meetings – mainly in Queensland – as well as hopefully the indigenous Supercars round at Darwin,” Connelly added.

There is room for expansion in the role, with the opportunity to assist the Townsville-based branch of the programme.

“We set that up last October and we’ve got 12 young and enthusiastic team members up there that are raring to go,” Connelly explained.

“We’re going to be sending them one of our test cars for them to do some work on and then they’ll build up a Hyundai Excel.”

Connelly said Racing Together is an incredibly rewarding organisation to be involved in.

“It gives someone who’s had a career in the sport or career in the automotive industry or teaching kids to give back,” he said.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the role on JobStop.