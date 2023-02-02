> Multimedia > Gallery
GALLERY: Thursday at Bathurst 12 Hour
Thursday 2nd February, 2023 - 5:38pm
Check out the best images from Thursday at the Bathurst 12 Hour event as it gears up for the weekend.
Thursday’s schedule included the annual Track to Town parade where high-profile names including Valentino Rossi were out in the sun signing autographs and meeting the public in the heart of Bathurst.
