VIDEO: First Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar race car

The first Gen3 Supercar from 2023 teams has undertaken a maiden test at Winton Raceway today, with Tim Blanchard and new recruit Todd Hazelwood sharing driving duties.

The Box Hill-based Blanchard Racing Team saw Blanchard ceremoniously carry out the first track lap of a Gen3 race car – distinct from the development mules Supercars had been running at events – of any driver or brand.

A head-soaked Winton Raceway saw the #3 CoolDrive carry out multiple sessions as the team began building its databank for the Gen3 era.

Watch the official launch clip below.