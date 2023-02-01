VIDEO: First Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar race car
Wednesday 1st February, 2023 - 2:43pm
The first Gen3 Supercar from 2023 teams has undertaken a maiden test at Winton Raceway today, with Tim Blanchard and new recruit Todd Hazelwood sharing driving duties.
The Box Hill-based Blanchard Racing Team saw Blanchard ceremoniously carry out the first track lap of a Gen3 race car – distinct from the development mules Supercars had been running at events – of any driver or brand.
A head-soaked Winton Raceway saw the #3 CoolDrive carry out multiple sessions as the team began building its databank for the Gen3 era.
Watch the official launch clip below.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]