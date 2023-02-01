Schumacher has Mercedes F1 seat fitting

New Mercedes F1 Reserve Driver, Mick Schumacher, has completed a seat fitting for the Anglo-German operation.

Schumacher joins the team after losing his full-time drive at Haas to countryman Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old will drive in support of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the Silver Arrows this year, and is first in line to step in should a substitute driver be needed.

Mercedes is set to launch its new car on February 15, a week prior to pre-season testing commencing in Bahrain.

All teams are currently in the final throes of preparation for the coming campaign, with Haas the first to unveil its new look on Tuesday.

Schumacher’s seat fitting does not necessarily mean the second-generation racer will spend time in the car during the three days of testing.

Instead, it’s most likely the seat has been made so it can be put on standby, with the 2020 Formula 2 Champion likely to take part in Free Practice 1 outings – and potentially Pirelli tyre testing – at points during the year.

He is not eligible to take part as Mercedes’ nominated ‘young driver’ at the season-ending result due to his previous F1 experience.

Schumacher was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, though his relationship with the Scuderia ended last December – the same day he was confirmed as Mercedes’ Reserve Driver.

Last weekend, he was in action at the Race of Champions, reaching the final but losing out to Mattias Ekstrom.

To date, Schumacher has 43 Formula 1 race starts to his name, amassing a total of 12 points across his two seasons, and came in the latter part of last season.