> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Bathurst 12 Hour setup

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 1st February, 2023 - 1:58pm

Photos from the early stages of setup at Mount Panorama for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-1
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-2
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-3
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-4
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-5
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-6
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-7
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-8
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-9
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-10
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-11
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-12
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-13
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-14
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-15
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-16
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-17
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-18
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-19
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-20
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-21
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-22
Bathurst-12-Hour-setup-23

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]