PHOTOS: Bathurst 12 Hour setup

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Gallery
By
Speedcafe.com
Wednesday 1st February, 2023 - 1:58pm
Photos from the early stages of setup at Mount Panorama for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]