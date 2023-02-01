PHOTOS: 2023 Haas VF-23 F1 car

Check out photos of the 2023 Haas VF-23 F1 car as the American-owned operation becomes the first team to launch its new look.

The American-registered operation became the first team to launch its campaign with the reveal of its new look.

New sponsorship adorns the car’s airbox and front wing with the basic livery given an overhaul from the predominantly white design of recent seasons.

Indeed, the photos released of the Haas – which in reality look to be renders of the squad’s 2022-spec F1 car – are reminiscent of the design used by Tyrrell in the early 1990s.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will pilot the VF-23 with Pietro Fittipaldi named as the squad’s official Reserve Driver.

Team boss Guenther Steiner told Speedcafe.com that last season was a roller coaster, but an important step forward from 2021.

“I think we could have had more success, more points, better positions, but then again I always look back at where we were in 2021 and where we did get in ’22.

“So that is the happy part of it, and I think it was a restart for us.

“The best thing for me is we are now in a good place to go again.

“I don’t know if we can get the same as in 2018 but I think we are on an upward slant again.

“We built a good foundation again in ’22 for moving up, and we have got good sponsorship with MoneyGram.

“The result in the end finishing eighth, [am I] completely happy? Not really.

“But in the end, it’s a good starting point for going forward.

“Haas F1 is here to stay, we are solid, and I think we just can get better from now on.”

The new car is set to run for the first time on February 11 with a shakedown outing planned at Silverstone.

Haas will join the ninth other F1 teams in Bahrain for three days of pre-season from February 23 ahead of the opening round, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 5.