Mostert Audi Bathurst 12 Hour class change confirmed
Wednesday 1st February, 2023 - 6:53pm
A class change has been confirmed for the Audi which Chaz Mostert will drive in this weekend’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
The two-time Bathurst 12 Hour pole-sitter will share the #65 Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia entry with Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross in the Pro-Am class.
Just the latter two drivers were initially confirmed in Car #65 by Audi itself and, even with Mostert added, it remained in the Silver class per the entry list issued by event organisers last week.
However, Mostert being a Gold-ranked driver under the FIA’s categorisation, the entry would not be eligible for the Silver class, and the change has now been made official.
It makes for eight cars in Pro-Am, including potent entries in the form of the #99 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG of Jamie Whincup/Richie Stanaway/Prince Jefri Ibrahim and the #777 The Bend Audi of Christopher Mies/Ricardo Feller/Yasser Shahin, with Pro remains at eight cars.
The Silver class is made up of five cars and likewise Invitational.
The later includes the Nineteen Corporation Mercedes-AMG GT4 entered by Mark Griffith, who has confirmed 25-year-old German Fabian Schiller as his other co-driver alongside Christian Pancione.
Practice 1 starts on Friday at 09:45 local time/AEDT.
2023 Bathurst 12 Hour Entry List
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Driver 4
|Class A Pro
|32
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|Sheldon Van Der Linde
|Dries Vanthoor
|Charles Weerts
|46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|Augusto Farfus
|Maxime Martin
|Valentino Rossi
|74
|Audi Sport
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|Christopher Haase
|Patrick Niederhauser
|Mattia Drudi
|75
|Sun Energy 1
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Kenny Habul
|Jules Gounon
|Luca Stolz
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Daniel Juncadella
|Lucas Auer
|Nicky Catsburg
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Broc Feeney
|Maximilian Gotz
|912
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Matt Campbell
|Mathieu Jaminet
|Thomas Preining
|999
|GruppeM Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Maro Engel
|Mikael Grenier
|Raffaele Marciello
|Class A Pro-Am
|4
|Grove Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Anton De Pasquale
|9
|Hallmarc
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|Lee Holdsworth
|Dean Fiore
|Marc Cini
|24
|Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Tony Bates
|Jordan Love
|David Reynolds
|55
|FUCHS Lubricants Racing
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|Brad Schumacher
|James Golding
|Frédéric Vervisch
|65
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|Chaz Mostert
|Fraser Ross
|Liam Talbot
|99
|Boost Mobile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Jamie Whincup
|Richie Stanaway
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Craig Lowdnes
|Alex Davison
|Geoff Emery
|Scott Taylor
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|Christopher Mies
|Ricardo Feller
|Yasser Shahin
|Class A Silver
|6
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan
|Tony D’Alberto
|David Wall
|Grant Denyer
|Adrian Deitz
|10
|MYLAND
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|Daniel Gaunt
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Andrew Fawcett
|44
|Valmont Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Duvashen Padayachee
|Aaron Cameron
|47
|Supabarn
|Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
|David Russell
|Jonathon Webb
|Theo Koundouris
|James Koundouris
|101
|Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Ross Poulakis
|Josh Hunt
|Kevin Tse
|Jonathan Hui
|Invitational
|19
|Nineteen Corporation
|Mercedes Benz
|Mark Griffith
|Fabian Schiller
|Christian Pancione
|50
|MMotorsport / Vantage Racing
|KTM GT XBOW
|Trent Harrison
|Jayden Ojeda
|Glen Wood
|David Crampton
|52
|Wheels / FX Racing
|MARC II V8
|Keith Kassulke
|Hadrian Morrall
|Cameron McLeod
|66
|Daytona Sports Cars
|SIN R1
|Ben Schoots
|Dylan Thomas
|Shane Woodman
|111
|111Racing / MRA Motorsport
|MARC I Mazda
|Darren Currie
|Grant Donaldson
|Geoff Taunton
