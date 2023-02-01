Mostert Audi Bathurst 12 Hour class change confirmed

A class change has been confirmed for the Audi which Chaz Mostert will drive in this weekend’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The two-time Bathurst 12 Hour pole-sitter will share the #65 Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia entry with Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross in the Pro-Am class.

Just the latter two drivers were initially confirmed in Car #65 by Audi itself and, even with Mostert added, it remained in the Silver class per the entry list issued by event organisers last week.

However, Mostert being a Gold-ranked driver under the FIA’s categorisation, the entry would not be eligible for the Silver class, and the change has now been made official.

It makes for eight cars in Pro-Am, including potent entries in the form of the #99 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG of Jamie Whincup/Richie Stanaway/Prince Jefri Ibrahim and the #777 The Bend Audi of Christopher Mies/Ricardo Feller/Yasser Shahin, with Pro remains at eight cars.

The Silver class is made up of five cars and likewise Invitational.

The later includes the Nineteen Corporation Mercedes-AMG GT4 entered by Mark Griffith, who has confirmed 25-year-old German Fabian Schiller as his other co-driver alongside Christian Pancione.

Practice 1 starts on Friday at 09:45 local time/AEDT.

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour Entry List