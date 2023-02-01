> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour

Mostert Audi Bathurst 12 Hour class change confirmed

By Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 1st February, 2023 - 6:53pm
Chaz Mostert (left) will share an Audi with Liam Talbot (right) and Fraser Ross in the Bathurst 12 Hour

A class change has been confirmed for the Audi which Chaz Mostert will drive in this weekend’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The two-time Bathurst 12 Hour pole-sitter will share the #65 Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia entry with Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross in the Pro-Am class.

Just the latter two drivers were initially confirmed in Car #65 by Audi itself and, even with Mostert added, it remained in the Silver class per the entry list issued by event organisers last week.

However, Mostert being a Gold-ranked driver under the FIA’s categorisation, the entry would not be eligible for the Silver class, and the change has now been made official.

It makes for eight cars in Pro-Am, including potent entries in the form of the #99 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG of Jamie Whincup/Richie Stanaway/Prince Jefri Ibrahim and the #777 The Bend Audi of Christopher Mies/Ricardo Feller/Yasser Shahin, with Pro remains at eight cars.

The Silver class is made up of five cars and likewise Invitational.

The later includes the Nineteen Corporation Mercedes-AMG GT4 entered by Mark Griffith, who has confirmed 25-year-old German Fabian Schiller as his other co-driver alongside Christian Pancione.

Practice 1 starts on Friday at 09:45 local time/AEDT.

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour Entry List

Num Team Car Driver 1 Driver 2 Driver 3 Driver 4
Class A Pro
32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Sheldon Van Der Linde Dries Vanthoor Charles Weerts
46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Augusto Farfus Maxime Martin Valentino Rossi
74 Audi Sport Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Christopher Haase Patrick Niederhauser Mattia Drudi
75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kenny Habul Jules Gounon Luca Stolz
77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Daniel Juncadella Lucas Auer Nicky Catsburg
888 Supercheap Auto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Shane Van Gisbergen Broc Feeney Maximilian Gotz
912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R Matt Campbell Mathieu Jaminet Thomas Preining
999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Maro Engel Mikael Grenier Raffaele Marciello
Class A Pro-Am
4 Grove Racing Porsche  911 GT3 R Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Anton De Pasquale
9 Hallmarc Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Lee Holdsworth Dean Fiore Marc Cini
24 Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Tony Bates Jordan Love David Reynolds
55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Brad Schumacher James Golding Frédéric Vervisch
65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Chaz Mostert Fraser Ross Liam Talbot  
99 Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Jamie Whincup Richie Stanaway Prince Jefri Ibrahim
222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Craig Lowdnes Alex Davison Geoff Emery Scott Taylor
777 The Bend Motorsport Park Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Christopher Mies Ricardo Feller Yasser Shahin
Class A Silver
6 Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan Tony D’Alberto David Wall Grant Denyer Adrian Deitz
10 MYLAND Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Daniel Gaunt Dylan O’Keeffe Andrew Fawcett
44 Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Marcel Zalloua Sergio Pires Duvashen Padayachee Aaron Cameron
47 Supabarn Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 David Russell Jonathon Webb Theo Koundouris James Koundouris
101 Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Ross Poulakis Josh Hunt Kevin Tse Jonathan Hui
Invitational
19 Nineteen Corporation Mercedes Benz Mark Griffith Fabian Schiller Christian Pancione
50 MMotorsport / Vantage Racing KTM GT XBOW Trent Harrison Jayden Ojeda Glen Wood David Crampton
52 Wheels / FX Racing MARC II V8 Keith Kassulke Hadrian Morrall Cameron McLeod
66 Daytona Sports Cars SIN R1 Ben Schoots Dylan Thomas Shane Woodman
111 111Racing / MRA Motorsport MARC I Mazda Darren Currie Grant Donaldson Geoff Taunton

