First Gen3 race car hits track

The first Gen3 race car has hit the track for testing, namely the Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang.

After an initial engine fire-up at 09:37 local time/AEDT, Tim Blanchard himself has just gone out for the #3 CoolDrive Supercars’ first run at Winton Motor Raceway, at 10:07.

CLICK HERE for Blanchard reaction

Blanchard has completed an out-and-in lap so far while Todd Hazelwood, who has joined the squad this year as primary driver, is expected to do the bulk of the running today.

Car #3 is now back in the garage on its incompressible jacks while Blanchard talks to Race Engineer Mirko De Rosa.

“It’s just an installation lap; we’ll download and go from there; all good,” Hazelwood told Speedcafe.com.

While the prototype Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro have been running since the latter half of 2021, today represents the first occasion for a race car to turn a wheel in anger.

In addition to the BRT crew, Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess and the category’s engine expert Craig Hasted are among those present.

The rest of the field is set to begin testing next week, starting with Ford homologation outfit Shell V-Power Racing Team (Dick Johnson Racing) and Chevrolet squad Truck Assist Racing (Matt Stone Racing) at Queensland Raceway.

Officially, today is the shakedown day for southern-based teams, although the 60km limit has been scrapped with unlimited mileage now allowed under Supercars’ “flexible testing program”.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, the plans of the other Victorian and New South Wales teams remain somewhat fluid, although some are tentatively scheduled to cut their first Gen3 laps early next week also.

Imagery of the BRT car at Winton is set to be released at 12:00 AEDT.