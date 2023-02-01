Erebus Academy driver set for Super3 debut

Erebus Academy driver Jobe Stewart is set to make his Super3 Series debut with Image Racing in 2023.

Stewart, who was signed by the academy in 2017 off the back of his karting credentials, began his rise to Super3 in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series in 2020, the same year that he took out the Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools title.

He steps up to the third-tier Supercar series with the Erebus-aligned squad off the back of his third place finish in the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, where he collected five podium finishes.

“It’s a pretty big step to move from the 86’s to Super3 but I’m really excited and keen to see how I stack up against everyone else,” the 18-year-old said.

“Besides the obvious difference in the power of the car, Super3 is also a big step up in terms of competition and professionalism.”

“Image Racing is definitely the perfect fit for me.

“We’ve obviously been with the Erebus Academy for a few years now and Image Racing works closely with them and I’m excited to get to do the same.”

The South Australian arrives in the category with previous Supercars testing experience and will undertake further testing at Winton Motor Raceway, prior to making his Super3 Series debut.

“I completed a Super3 test with Terry in his Ford Falcon last year and have had some experience in Erebus’ Mercadore but I’m definitely looking forward to getting some more testing in before Newcastle.

“I’ve never been to Newcastle before so it’s a bit daunting as there’s not much room for error but I’m looking forward to it, I love the street circuits.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan will be watching Stewart’s development with keen interest.

“It’s brilliant to see Jobe stepping up to the Super3 programme under the Erebus Academy banner with Image Racing,” Ryan said.

“He has proven himself to be one of the fastest and best Toyota 86 drivers towards the end of 2022 and is truly ready to step up.

“Jobe has driven our ‘Who’s Next’ programme Supercar a couple of times now and has immediately shown that Supercars is where he will grow fast as a racer and I cannot wait to see Jobe set his sights on race wins and learning as fast as he can.”

Stewart will make his Super3 debut at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.