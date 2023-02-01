Haas first to reveal 2023 F1 car

The covers have come off the first 2023 F1 car with Haas revealing its new look ahead of the season.

The American-registered operation enjoyed a promising campaign last year, netting a maiden pole position in Brazil courtesy of Kevin Magnussen.

It finished eighth in the constructors’ championship with 37 points, a sharp upturn after propped up the competition in 2021 without a point.

Nico Hulkenberg has joined the team in place of Mick Schumacher for 2023.

The German was hired for his experience, especially within the midfield, with team boss Guenther Steiner believing that will help drive the team forward.

There is also fresh investment in the operation with new title sponsor MoneyGram, which has taken a prominent position on the car’s airbox and front wing.

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, Chairman of Haas F1 Team.

“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes.

“The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

Steiner has targeted solidifying the team’s position in F1’s midfield as the goal for Haas in 2023.

“To be in the midfield fight properly,” Steiner said late last year.

“This year, we were fighting, we were out, we were fighting; it’s a little bit up and down, a roller coaster this year.

“I think we made a big step this year from last year, from the last two years where we were, but we want to continue to get better and better.

“That is the aim,” he added.

“Wherever we end up, which is difficult to say because the other teams obviously want to do the same.”

The 2023 season kicks off with pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 23-25.

Before then, Haas will be in action with a shakedown outing at Silverstone on February 11.

F1’s 2023 launch season continues on Red Bull set to unveil its car on February 3.