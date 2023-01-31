VIDEO: Ganassi shows off Armstrong IndyCar livery

Chip Ganassi Racing has shown off the livery which Marcus Armstrong will drive with in selected races of the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Armstrong has joined the Honda-powered squad for his rookie campaign in the North American series to drive Car #11 on road courses and street circuits.

The New Zealander’s entry will feature the green hues of Ridgeline Performance Lubricants, which also took pride of place on team-mate Alex Palou’s car during 2022, for part of his campaign.

Such is the calendar, Armstrong is set to contest 12 races, starting with the season-opener on the streets of St Petersburg on the weekend of March 3-5.

For the five oval races, including the Iowa double-header, two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato is set to take the helm in his first season at Ganassi.

The #11 entry is essentially the #48 which Jimmie Johnson drove in all events of 2022, after which the seven-time Cup Series champion announced a return to NASCAR as a co-owner and part-time driver.

Still, despite a busy calendar and a manufacturer conflict, Johnson could yet line up in a fifth Ganassi entry at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Staying on at the powerhouse IndyCar squad are the latest Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson in Car #8, six-time champion Scott Dixon in Car #9, and 2021 champion Palou in Car #10.

Their year in IndyCar, and Armstrong’s, kicks off this Thursday (local time) with a two-day Open Test at The Thermal Club.