VIDEO: Ganassi shows off Armstrong IndyCar livery
Tuesday 31st January, 2023 - 10:43am
Chip Ganassi Racing has shown off the livery which Marcus Armstrong will drive with in selected races of the 2023 IndyCar Series.
Armstrong has joined the Honda-powered squad for his rookie campaign in the North American series to drive Car #11 on road courses and street circuits.
The New Zealander’s entry will feature the green hues of Ridgeline Performance Lubricants, which also took pride of place on team-mate Alex Palou’s car during 2022, for part of his campaign.
Such is the calendar, Armstrong is set to contest 12 races, starting with the season-opener on the streets of St Petersburg on the weekend of March 3-5.
For the five oval races, including the Iowa double-header, two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato is set to take the helm in his first season at Ganassi.
The #11 entry is essentially the #48 which Jimmie Johnson drove in all events of 2022, after which the seven-time Cup Series champion announced a return to NASCAR as a co-owner and part-time driver.
Still, despite a busy calendar and a manufacturer conflict, Johnson could yet line up in a fifth Ganassi entry at this year’s Indianapolis 500.
Staying on at the powerhouse IndyCar squad are the latest Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson in Car #8, six-time champion Scott Dixon in Car #9, and 2021 champion Palou in Car #10.
Their year in IndyCar, and Armstrong’s, kicks off this Thursday (local time) with a two-day Open Test at The Thermal Club.
Introducing the No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda 😮💨 @MarcusArmstrng will sport the livery at select road and street courses in 2023!#INDYCAR @HondaRacing_HPD pic.twitter.com/htp5liDnO5
— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) January 30, 2023
