Tickford unveils Brad Vaughan Super2 livery

Tickford Racing has unveiled the livery with which 2022 Super3 Series winner Brad Vaughan will race in the 2023 Dunlop Super2 Series.

The South Australian drives for the Campbellfield squad this year after scoring the third-tier Supercars title in the ex-Tickford FG Falcon which Cameron Waters took to the second-tier title back in 2015.

As he did last year, and Waters in 2015, Vaughan will steer the #5 Ford.

This time around, however, it is a Mustang bearing primary sponsorship from air conditioning/mechanical ventilation firm Dormer HVAC Services and colours which, coincidentally, are somewhat reminiscent of those of the famous 1977 XC Falcon Hardtops.

“I’m so excited to unveil the colours on our #5 Ford Mustang for the start of my Dunlop Super2 Series career,” said the 18-year-old.

“The car looks incredible and I’m extremely happy to have Dormer HVAC Services on board as the naming rights partner on my car for my Super2 debut.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a heap of supporters willing to be part of the journey of my first year in Super2 which is fantastic, and makes me even more excited for the year ahead.

“It’s going to be a massive year and I have a lot to learn, but I’m really looking forward to getting after it and seeing how we go.

“Now that the livery’s out and the car’s ready, I just can’t wait to get behind the wheel and get the season going.”

Tickford’s four Repco Supercars Championship regulars for 2023 are Cameron Waters, James Courtney, Thomas Randle, and newcomer Declan Fraser, who replaces Jake Kostecki, while Zak Best also remains with the squad.

Vaughan’s team-mate in the Super2 programme is Elly Morrow, with the two set to undertake their first test day of the year at Winton early next month.

Round 1 of the 2023 Super2 Series takes place at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.