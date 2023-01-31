SpeedSeries Moments: Thrills and Spills
Tuesday 31st January, 2023 - 5:00pm
SpeedSeries has just announced its schedule for their opening round in Symmons Plains from Feb 24-26; check out some on-track action from the past four seasons.
View the full SpeedSeries calendar here.
All rounds of the 2023 SpeedSeries are broadcast live on Stan Sport.
