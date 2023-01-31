Mostert reveals new helmet ahead of Ford return

Chaz Mostert has shown off his new helmet ahead of his return to Ford Supercars machinery.

Mostert became a hero of the blue side thanks in part to his 2014 Bathurst 1000 victory in a Tickford Racing FG Falcon, and came close to a championship in 2015 before a horror crash at Mount Panorama put him out for the rest of the season.

He left the Campbellfield squad at the end of 2019, bringing to a close a relationship spanning more than eight years (including a period on loan to Dick Johnson Racing), for Walkinshaw Andretti United, the former Holden Racing Team.

However, last May, WAU confirmed the bombshell news that it would be switching allegiance itself, to field Mustangs from the start of Supercars’ Gen3 era.

Mostert has now revealed a new lid which bears the Ford Blue Oval, as well as team and personal sponsors such as Supercheap Auto, Mobil 1, Optus, Woodstock Bourbon, and Hunter Valley-based automotive dealer Lancaster Ford.

“New lid for the 2023 Supercars Season,” wrote the 30-year-old on Twitter.

“Back to black and red base, what do you reckon?”

While both Mostert and the Walkinshaw family have history with Ford, for team-mate Nick Percat, the 2023 Supercars Championship will be his first driving anything other than a Holden.

Percat is in fact the grandson (twice over) and son of men who worked in Holden’s Elizabeth manufacturing plant, where WAU’s ZB Commodores were taken for a photoshoot in their retro livery before last year’s season-ending Valo Adelaide 500.

The team would go on to score an emotional Mostert-led one-two in the Saturday race at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

The victory was the Queenslander’s fifth of the season and eighth for WAU (including the 2021 Bathurst 1000) after scoring 13 in Fords, including 12 for Tickford.