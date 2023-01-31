PHOTOS: Bathurst 12 Hour testing

Preparations for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour have reached fever pitch with a handful of cars getting in some last-minute testing.

That included Supercars driver David Reynolds, who will this year steer a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Porsche Carrera Cup ace Jordan Love and GT race winner Tony Bates in the Pro-Am class.

Queensland Raceway had initially been booked by Dick Johnson Racing to complete its Gen3 shakedown, however, delays in that programme meant the circuit was available – an opportunity taken up by Volante Rosso.

Not wasting the opportunity, a smattering of cars headed out on Monday.

One of the two Mercedes on track was a new arrival in Australia, having previously been housed in Japan.

For the most part, the day was about systems checks, familiarisation, and driver comfort – with an insert needed for Bates while Reynolds and Love are able to share the same seating position.

It sounds a small thing, but in a 12 Hour endurance race, driver comfort is key when it comes to managing fatigue.

Volante Rosso’s other Mercedes-AMG GT3 was also on track, that entry set to race in Silver class with Ross Poulakis, Josh Hunt, Kevin Tse, and Jonathan Hui at the wheel.

A number of teams have been testing of late ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour, with the Supercheap Auto Mercedes-AMG GT3 recently having an outing at Phillip Island alongside a host of others.

This weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour begins on Friday in terms of the on-track action, however, the traditional Town to Track parade kicks off the event on Thursday morning.

Qualifying follows on Saturday before the race itself gets underway at 05:45 local time/AEDT on Sunday morning.