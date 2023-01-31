New race day tickets released for Australian GP

A fresh allocation of race day tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Australian GP is set to go on sale tomorrow.

Organisers have announced that a limited release of tickets will be made available on Wednesday after General Admission sold out within hours of going on sale.

A limited number of GA and grandstand tickets will be available from 10:00 AEDT tomorrow.

“We set a new attendance record as we returned to Albert Park in 2022 with more than 410,000 at the event across the four days and we’re delighted to see such high interest in our event once again,” said Andrew Westacott, the outgoing CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“We’ve worked really hard to configure our venue in a manner that maximises the opportunity for more fans to experience F1, F2 and F3. Final venue and design reviews have now provided us with the opportunity to get this limited allocation out to the fans.

“Grandstand and Park Pass tickets for Sunday of the event sold out in under four hours late last year, and we anticipate that this limited release will get snapped up just as fast.

“We encourage fans to be online early to secure a ticket.”

Attendance has been limited in an effort to both ensure attendees are appropriately catered for and also to manage ingress and egress from the venue.

With ticket sales already ahead of where they were 12 months ago, it is expected the March 30-April 2 event will topple last year’s attendance record.

New for this year is the addition of Formula 2 and Formula 3, which will headline the support categories as well as Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

The four-day programme straddles the daylight savings switch, with television requirements of the three open-wheel categories creating something of a headache for organisers.

Construction of grandstands has already commenced in Albert Park ahead of the event.

Preparations for the 2023 Formula 1 season are also ramping up with Haas set to unveil its new car this evening.

The American-registered operation is the first of the 10 teams to do so, with Red Bull set to follow later this week.

On-track action begins with pre-season testing on February 23-25 in Bahrain before the opening round, also in the Gulf State, on March 3-5.

The Australian GP is Round 3 of the coming season, with race day tickets available here from tomorrow.