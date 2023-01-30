PHOTOS: Rolex 24 at Daytona

Check out photos from the 2023 edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a significant moment in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

It was the first event to run to GTP regulations, a largely shared ruleset that unifies it with the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Porsche, BMW, and a host of others are set to compete, with Daytona the first glimpse at the sport’s unified future.

Acura won out with a one-two result, headed by Meyer Shank Racing with a 4.2s victory after 24 hours of racing.

Little split the top three, with third less than 10s away from the race lead, going to the #01 Cadillac Racing entry.

Australian James Allen took honours in the LMP2 class, his first success in the event, driving the Proton Competition Oreca.

Other class winners included the #17 AWA LMP3 while GTD saw success for Aston Martin and Mercedes in GTD Pro (also run by Proton).

A host of drivers are set to do the double, heading from Florida to Australia for this weekend’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Track action for that event gets underway on Friday, following the Town to Track event on Thursday.

Photos: 2023 Rolex 24