Race Tasmania reveals packed SpeedSeries schedule

Organisers of the AWC Race Tasmania have revealed a packed schedule for the opening round of the Shannons SpeedSeries next month.

The three-day season opener is set to take place Symmons Plains Raceway on February 24-26th.

It will be headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, which will race with a new points system.

At Race Tasmania, the TCR field will take to the track for Practice on Friday (February 24), with Qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday and two more to follow on Sunday.

New for the 2023 event is the addition of Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, with John Bowe poised to commence his final season as a full-time driver aboard his Holden Torana following his recent announcement that he will step back from the series.

Bowe will race his TCM rivals in four races across the weekend, with the entire field sporting retro liveries.

Friday afternoon will host Qualifying ahead of Saturday’s Trophy Race. Race 1 will follow later that day, with TCM Races 2 and 3 on Sunday.

Support categories include the National Trans Am Series and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

The Tran Am Series will Qualify on Saturday ahead of its first race, with a pair of races Sunday.

Amongst the field is Supercars driver Tim Slade who makes his debut with the newly formed The Racing Academy, headed by the highly regarded karting engineer Tom Williamson.

It will be a cameo for Slade, who is subbing for WA Formula Ford Champion, 16-year-old Elliott Cleary, who will have to wait until the second round at Bathurst to be old enough to drive for the team.

S5000 will also Qualify on Saturday before its first race, with Race 2 and Race 3 of the Australian Drivers Championship following on Sunday.

In addition, the local flavour is strengthened with the two state-based categories, the Tasmanian Hyundai Excels and Tassie Tin Tops, which will kick off on the Friday.

Symmons Plains is the first of the seven-round series which sees Motorsport Australia Championships and ARG events unified under the Shannons SpeedSeries banner.

All SpeedSeries rounds will again be broadcast live on Stan Sport.

AWC Race Tasmania, Track Schedule

Friday, February 24

Start Finish Category Session 10:30 10:50 Hyundai Excel Practice 10:55 11:15 Tin Tops Practice 11:20 11:40 Touring Car Masters Practice 11:45 12:05 S5000 Australian Drivers Championship Practice 1 12:10 12:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Practice 1 12:45 13:05 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Practice 1 13:45 14:05 Hyundai Excel Qualifying 14:10 14:30 Tin Tops Qualifying 14:35 14:55 S5000 Australian Drivers Championship Practice 2 15:00 15:30 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Practice 2 15:35 15:55 Touring Car Masters Qualifying 16:00 16:20 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Practice 2 16:25 16:40 TV Track Time Promoter 16:40 17:10 Ride Session Promoter 17:10 17:25 Filming & Photography Session Promoter

Saturday, February 25

Start Finish Category Session 09:20 09:35 Hyundai Excel Race 3 09:50 10:05 Tin Tops Race 1 10:15 10:30 Demonstration Promoter 10:35 10:50 Hyundai Excel Race 2 11:00 11:15 Tin Tops Race 2 11:25 11:40 Drift Demo Promoter 11:50 12:10 S5000 Australian Drivers Championship Qualifying 12:20 12:40 Touring Car Masters Trophy Race 12:50 13:10 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Qualifying 13:20 13:50 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Qualifying 13:55 14:05 Drift Demo Promoter 14:10 14:35 S5000 Australian Drivers Championship Race 1 14:50 15:10 Touring Car Masters Race 1 15:25 15:50 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 1 16:10 16:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 1

Sunday, February 26

Start Finish Category Session 09:20 09:35 Hyundai Excel Race 3 09:45 10:00 Tin Tops Race 3 10:10 10:25 Demonstration Promoter 10:30 10:45 Hyundai Excel Race 4 10:55 11:10 Tin Tops Race 4 11:20 11:35 Drift Demo Promoter 11:45 12:10 S5000 Australian Drivers Championship Race 2 12:20 12:40 Touring Car Masters Race 3 12:50 13:15 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 2 13:30 14:00 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 2 14:05 14:15 Drift Demo Promoter 14:20 14:45 S5000 Australian Drivers Championship Race 3 14:55 15:15 Touring Car Masters Race 4 15:25 15:55 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 3 16:10 16:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 3

2023 Shannons SpeedSeries calendar

Round 1: Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains – 24-26 February

Round 2: Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour – 7-9 April

Round 3: Phillip Island – 12-14 May

Round 4: Winton Raceway – 9-11 June

Round 5: Sydney Motorsport Park – 23-25 June

Round 6: Queensland Raceway – 11-13 August

Round 7: Sandown International Raceway – 8-10 September

Round 8: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International (TCR World Tour) – 10-12 November