Mercedes names Auer replacement for Bathurst 12 Hour
Monday 30th January, 2023 - 10:02am
Mercedes-AMG has named its replacement for Lucas Auer at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour after he suffered back injuries in a practice crash at Daytona.
Auer was slated to drive the factory-supported Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing entry in the Pro class but an incident during opening practice for Round 1 of the IMSA SportsCar Championship left him with “significant fractured lumbar injuries”.
The Austrian’s berth in the #77 entry at Mount Panorama will be taken by Philip Ellis.
“Philip Ellis will replace Lucas Auer in the #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo for the Bathurst 12 Hour, starting February 3,” read a tweet from Mercedes-AMG Motorsport’s official Twitter account.
“We continue to wish Luggi a fast recovery!”
Ellis will join a trio comprised also of Daniel Juncadella and Nicky Catsburg in one of four cars bearing a Three-Pointed Star in what is an eight-strong Pro class.
Based on Mercedes-AMG’s announcement, that #77 Craft-Bamboo entry, the #75 SunEnergy1 entry, the #999 GruppeM entry, and, from the Pro-Am class, the #24 Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport entry, are registered to score manufacturer points towards the Intercontinental GT Challenge, of which Bathurst is Round 1.
Practice at Mount Panorama starts this Friday.
