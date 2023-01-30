Brundle named inaugural Murray Walker Award winner

Formula 1 driver turned commentator Martin Brundle has been named the inaugural winner of the Murray Walker Award.

Brundle was presented with the gong at Motorsport UK’s Night of Champions, which saw a host of other luminaries including Ron Dennis, and Sir Patrick Head.

The Murray Walked Award was introduced to recognise “outstanding excellence in broadcast journalism.”

In announcing Brundle as the recipient it was noted that “there could be no better inaugural recipient of this special award than Martin Brundle, a close friend of Walker’s.

“The pair worked together on ITV’s Formula 1 coverage in the nineties and since then Brundle has been an integral member of the BBC’s and more recently Sky Sports’ coverage of Grand Prix racing and is now best-known for his eventful live pre-race grid walks.”

“I’m really pleased that there is an award in Murray’s name,” Brundle said.

“We lost him during the pandemic and it’s been difficult to celebrate his life, so it’s really good that there’ll be an ongoing award.

“To be the first recipient of it is a great honour and a privilege.

“I was lucky enough in the first few years of my career on TV to be working alongside him.”

Dennis received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in spearheading McLaren’s return to winning ways in the 1980s, achieving championship success courtesy of Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, and Lewis Hamilton.

His contribution to the automotive sector was also recognised, with Motorsport UK noting he “founded McLaren Automotive, creating a series of world-beating road-going supercars.”

Head too was among those recognised, receiving the Keith Duckworth Award.

Another new award, it recognises technical excellence in motorsport design and engineering.

“Together with the late Sir Frank Williams, Patrick is the co-founder and former Engineering Director of the Williams Formula One team and it was his break-through DFV-powered FW07 design which in 1980 powered Williams to the first of its nine Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ World Championship titles. Head oversaw all of these successes,” it noted.

Motorsport UK Award winners

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ron Dennis CBE

The Keith Duckworth Award: Sir Patrick Head

The Murray Walker Award: Martin Brundle

The HRH Prince Michael Award of Merit: Jonathan Palmer

Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Tarrant

Hawthorn Memorial Trophy: George Russell

Sir Malcolm Campbell Memorial Trophy: Susie Wolff MBE

BWRDC Lord Wakefield Trophy: Lorraine Gathercole

Environmental Sustainability Award: Silverstone Circuit

MPB Young Photographer of the Year: Dominic Gibbons

Young Journalist of the Year: Luke Barry

Club of the Year: Anglia Motor Sport Club

Sustainable Club of the Year: Vintage Sports-Car Club

Organising Team of the Year: Larne Motor Club

Volunteer of the Year: Angela Jones

2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Champion: Tom Ingram

2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Manufacturers’ Champion: BMW

2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion: Alex Dunne

2022 British Rally Champions: Osian Pryce & Noel O’Sullivan

2022 British Junior Rally Champions: Eamonn Kelly & Conor Mohan

2022 British Historic Rally Champions: Henri Grehan & Daniel Petrie

2022 British Rallycross Champion: Patrick O’Donovan

2022 British Endurance Champions: Wayne Marrs & Tom Jackson

2022 Intelligent Money British GT Champion: Ian Loggie

2022 British Hillclimb Champion: Wallace Menzies

2022 British Drag Racing Champion: Andy Robinson

2022 British Autotest Champion: Alastair Moffatt

2022 SBD Motorsport British Sprint Champion: Matt Hillam

2022 British Car Trial Champion: Garry Preston

2022 British Sporting Trials Champion: Thomas Bricknell

2022 British Truck Racing Champion: Ryan Smith

2022 ROKiT British F4 Esports Champion: Luke McKeown