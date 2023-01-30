Brundle named inaugural Murray Walker Award winner
By Mat Coch
Monday 30th January, 2023 - 2:46pm
Formula 1 driver turned commentator Martin Brundle has been named the inaugural winner of the Murray Walker Award.
Brundle was presented with the gong at Motorsport UK’s Night of Champions, which saw a host of other luminaries including Ron Dennis, and Sir Patrick Head.
The Murray Walked Award was introduced to recognise “outstanding excellence in broadcast journalism.”
In announcing Brundle as the recipient it was noted that “there could be no better inaugural recipient of this special award than Martin Brundle, a close friend of Walker’s.
“The pair worked together on ITV’s Formula 1 coverage in the nineties and since then Brundle has been an integral member of the BBC’s and more recently Sky Sports’ coverage of Grand Prix racing and is now best-known for his eventful live pre-race grid walks.”
“I’m really pleased that there is an award in Murray’s name,” Brundle said.
“We lost him during the pandemic and it’s been difficult to celebrate his life, so it’s really good that there’ll be an ongoing award.
“To be the first recipient of it is a great honour and a privilege.
“I was lucky enough in the first few years of my career on TV to be working alongside him.”
Dennis received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in spearheading McLaren’s return to winning ways in the 1980s, achieving championship success courtesy of Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, and Lewis Hamilton.
His contribution to the automotive sector was also recognised, with Motorsport UK noting he “founded McLaren Automotive, creating a series of world-beating road-going supercars.”
Head too was among those recognised, receiving the Keith Duckworth Award.
Another new award, it recognises technical excellence in motorsport design and engineering.
“Together with the late Sir Frank Williams, Patrick is the co-founder and former Engineering Director of the Williams Formula One team and it was his break-through DFV-powered FW07 design which in 1980 powered Williams to the first of its nine Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ World Championship titles. Head oversaw all of these successes,” it noted.
Motorsport UK Award winners
Lifetime Achievement Award: Ron Dennis CBE
The Keith Duckworth Award: Sir Patrick Head
The Murray Walker Award: Martin Brundle
The HRH Prince Michael Award of Merit: Jonathan Palmer
Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Tarrant
Hawthorn Memorial Trophy: George Russell
Sir Malcolm Campbell Memorial Trophy: Susie Wolff MBE
BWRDC Lord Wakefield Trophy: Lorraine Gathercole
Environmental Sustainability Award: Silverstone Circuit
MPB Young Photographer of the Year: Dominic Gibbons
Young Journalist of the Year: Luke Barry
Club of the Year: Anglia Motor Sport Club
Sustainable Club of the Year: Vintage Sports-Car Club
Organising Team of the Year: Larne Motor Club
Volunteer of the Year: Angela Jones
2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Champion: Tom Ingram
2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Manufacturers’ Champion: BMW
2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion: Alex Dunne
2022 British Rally Champions: Osian Pryce & Noel O’Sullivan
2022 British Junior Rally Champions: Eamonn Kelly & Conor Mohan
2022 British Historic Rally Champions: Henri Grehan & Daniel Petrie
2022 British Rallycross Champion: Patrick O’Donovan
2022 British Endurance Champions: Wayne Marrs & Tom Jackson
2022 Intelligent Money British GT Champion: Ian Loggie
2022 British Hillclimb Champion: Wallace Menzies
2022 British Drag Racing Champion: Andy Robinson
2022 British Autotest Champion: Alastair Moffatt
2022 SBD Motorsport British Sprint Champion: Matt Hillam
2022 British Car Trial Champion: Garry Preston
2022 British Sporting Trials Champion: Thomas Bricknell
2022 British Truck Racing Champion: Ryan Smith
2022 ROKiT British F4 Esports Champion: Luke McKeown
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]