Juncos Hollinger Racing unveils new IndyCar livery

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) has unveiled a new livery and new logo for the 2023 IndyCar season.

Ahead of its first campaign as a two-car operation, the squad has revealed predominantly black warpaint which is a significant departure from the green and white hues which Callum Ilott drove with in 2022.

Ilott remains in the #77 Chevrolet while Argentine Agustin Canapino will drive the new #78 entry in his rookie IndyCar season.

According to JHR’s livery announcement, “The bold design is inspired by the shapes that explore negative space within the new JHR logo and the colourways blend JHR’s traditional black and white identity with two shades of green: a bright and vibrant modern tone and a traditional British Racing Green which is synonymous with the team’s past successes.”

Founder and co-owner Ricardo Juncos remarked, “This is an exciting moment in our team’s journey and marks the beginning of a new chapter for us.

“We have a two-car team for the first time, a driver in Callum with huge potential, and a new driver in Agustín who has enjoyed great success in multiple other race series.

“We felt it was important to have a new identity to coincide with our status as a fresh and invigorated challenger, racing with Latin spirit and American pride.”

Fellow co-owner Brad Hollinger added, “Having previously been a major shareholder of an F1 team, I know how important a team’s appearance is.

“I think we now have a look and feel that brings Juncos Hollinger Racing right up to date and helps to communicate the ambition and energy we have within our ranks.

“We truly believe in the ‘power of possibility’ when we go racing and that mantra will be at the heart of our activities during 2023.

“We expect it to drive us on to sporting and commercial success.”

Ilott ended up 20th in his rookie 2022 season, the Briton finishing as high as eighth at the first Indianapolis road course race but missing Detroit due to injury.

The pre-season Open Test takes place from this Thursday (local time) at The Thermal Club.