Hanson confirmed for Image in 2023 Super2 Series

Erebus Academy has confirmed that Jay Hanson will contest a second Dunlop Super2 Series season with Image Racing.

After a rookie campaign in one of the ex-Erebus VF Commodores, Hanson will this year climb into the ZB Commodore which Brodie Kostecki and David Russell drove to a podium in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.

The 19-year-old finished 10th in the 2022 campaign, with a best race result of fourth at Townsville.

“We’re going into the season with a lot more confidence and I’m looking forward to the new year,” he said.

“We have more experience under our belts now and by the end of last year, we were comfortably finishing in the top 10 and finished the year with results closer to the top five.

“We know we’re going to have a good car underneath us working with Image Racing and Erebus Academy again, so there’s no reason we shouldn’t be shooting for podiums and race wins this season.”

Hanson had contested both Super2 and the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series last year, as a team-mate of Erebus’s own Will Brown at the Melbourne Performance Centre operation in the latter.

This time around, he will concentrate on Supercars.

“I think it’s important to get our heads down, put all our eggs in one basket and really focus on Super2 and Supercars,” added Hanson.

“I have a new car to learn which I was fortunate enough to do a few laps in last year, though it’s a different car and something I will need to adapt to.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan added, “We saw a lot of potential in Jay during his debut season last year and we’re thrilled to see him back for another year.

“We’re confident that with his full focus on his Super2 campaign, Jay will be fighting for podiums and race wins throughout the year.”

Image Racing, headed up by Terry Wyhoon, last week received the chassis which Hanson will drive, ahead of a test at Winton on February 14.

Round 1 of the Super2 Series supports the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.