Brock Hallett wins 50th Grand Annual Classic in a thriller

Queensland youngster Brock Hallett has pulled off a last-turn pass to win the South West Conveyancing 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at the Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria at 2am this morning.

The Portland-based Queenslander had to pass World of Outlaws regular Sheldon Haudenschild just metres from the final line to snatch the victory while defending Classic Champion Lachlan McHugh was third.

The win gave Hallett a $50,000 payday.

Earlier in the night Hodges Motorsport’s James McFadden took the A main which had been postponed from the previous night and picked up $10,000.

McFadden would start third in the classic final and led the early stages of the feature before clipping a wall and damaging his suspension.

Despite his damaged car he went on to finish fifth.

More to come.