Wurz claims feature race pole at Manfeild

Charlie Wurz has secured his second feature race pole in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship at Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon.

Wurz laid down a time of 1:03.941s to edge out Race 1 winner Louis Foster (1:04.011s) and M2 Competition driver David Morales (1:04.020s).

The Austrian dropped the only sub 1:04s lap of the 15-minute session to claim his second feature race pole following his Teretonga Park effort.

“In the dry the car was really strong as it was on Thursday and Friday so we knew we had the pace,” the points leader said.

“I messed up my last two laps but even with that we managed to hang on to pole position with our earlier lap.

“The second race is going to be tough from eighth but we’ll do our best and it’s great to have pole position for the feature.”

Morales was trailed by Kiwi duo James Penrose and Callum Hedge, who were fourth and fifth fastest respectively.

British driver Josh Mason was sixth fastest, ahead of New Zealander Liam Sceats, while yesterday’s third-place finisher in Race 1 Jacob Abel qualified in eighth.

Australian Ryder Quinn and New Zealander Billy Frazer rounded out the top 10.

Ryan Shehan, Adam Fitzgerald, Tom McLennan, Chloe Chambers, Lucas Fecury and Bree Morris completed the field.

Chambers is set to start Race 2 from pole position, with the starting positions for the top eight finishers in Race 1 to be reversed.

Feature Race Qualifying Result

1. Charlie Wurz (Austria)

2. Louis Foster (UK)

3. David Morales (USA)

4. James Penrose (NZ)

5. Callum Hedge (NZ)

6. Josh Mason (UK)

7. Liam Sceats (NZ)

8. Jacob Abel (USA)

9. Ryder Quinn (Aus)

10. Billy Frazer (NZ)

11. Ryan Shehan (USA)

12. Adam Fitzgerald (Ire)

13. Tom McLennan (Aus)

14. Chloe Chambers (USA)

15. Lucas Fecury (Bra)

16. Bree Morris (NZ)