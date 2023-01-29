Wehrlein goes back-to-back in Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein has claimed his second consecutive victory in the 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Wehrlein made his way from fifth on the grid to claim victory in the final leg of the Diriyah E-Prix double-header over Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver Jake Dennis and McLaren pilot Rene Rast, who claimed the Woking-based squad’s maiden podium finish in the category.

In doing so, Wehrlein became the fifth double-winner of a Formula E fixture and solidified his position at the top of the championship standings, with his third victory in the category.

“This weekend has been incredible, a double victory,” the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver said.

“Our race pace was incredible again and we had the perfect strategy, using the Attack Modes at the right time and not having to use it again after the safety car – that was crucial.

“What can I say, just amazing for my team – all their hard work has finally paid off and I am so proud of them – this weekend is one I will never forget.”

New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) took the race lead from polesitter Jake Hughes at Turn 1, holding onto the lead for the nine laps of the race before he was attacked by Hughes and Rast

Meanwhile, Wehrlein who moved to fourth in the initial stages of the race, made his way past Hughes for third on Lap 12 down at Turn 16, before taking second from Evans a lap later at the same turn.

He would go on to take the race lead on Lap 17 from Rast after utilising the Attack Mode function, following which he was requested to conserve energy.

The race tightened on Lap 28 after the Safety Car was brought out after Nico Mueller ended up in the wall at Turn 16.

Following the restart, Wehrlein drove off into the distance, as Dennis backed third-placed Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) up to Rast, who went onto claim the final step on the podium.

Wehrlein would go onto take the chequered flag 1:252s clear of Dennis, with Rast a further 3s in arrears.

Bird finished fourth, ahead of Hughes, with Envision Racing driver Sebastien Buemi in sixth.

After his impressive start, Evans would eventually finish seventh, ahead of Nissan Formula E Teams’ Sacha Fenestraz.

Maserati MSG Racing driver Edoardo Mortara was ninth, ahead of Brit Dan Ticktum (Nio 333 Racing) who rounded out the top 10.

Antonio Felix Da Costa (Porsche Formula E Team), Andre Lotterer (Avalanche Andretti Formula E), Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team), Lucas Di Grassi (Mahindra Racing), Jean-Eric Vergne (Ds Penske), Sergio Sette Camara (Nio 333 Racing), Kelvin Van der Linde (Abt Cupra Formula E Team), Maximilian Gunther (Maserati MSG Racing) and Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) completed the field, with Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing) and Nico Mueller (Abt Cupra Formula E Team) non-finishers.

Race 4 of the 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship will take place at the Hyderabad E-Prix, India on Saturday, February 11.