Second night of Classic postponed

The second night of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic was postponed at the Premier Speedway in Warrnambool due to inclement weather and will resume at 3pm Sunday.

After several attempts to restart the event, it was eventually decided to call it a night around 10pm.

A statement from the speedway was released a couple of hours later.

“Unfortunately, due to inclement weather and safety concerns surrounding the condition of the racing surface raised by drivers, the Night 2 program of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic was brought to an end.

“Racing will now continue on Sunday starting at the earlier time of 3.00 pm commencing with the balance of the Night 2 race program, commencing with Heat 6, before moving into the Night 3 program.

We thank the patrons who attended the venue on Night 2 who stood by us during the inclement weather.”

Access to the venue for the Sunday program will be restricted to patrons who hold a ticket to Night 3 (Sunday January 29) after the Night 2 program ran the required number of events to honour the conditions of entry.

The program will consist of cars from Night 1, which qualified into Night 3 and the cars from Night 2, which were still competing at the time of the program halting.

9.00-12.00 Team transporter arrival time

11.00-13.15 Sprintcar scrutineering

14:00 Public Gates Open (13:45 for Members)

15:00 Night 2 program continues