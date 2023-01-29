Mason claims maiden victory at Manfeild

Josh Mason has collected his maiden victory in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship at Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon.

Mason charged to the lead from the outset in the reverse grid format race, going onto take the chequered flag ahead of Race 1 winner Louis Foster and his Giles Motorsport team-mate Ryan Shehan.

In claiming victory, the Brit becomes the sixth different race winner in the 2023 season.

“I’m really pleased to win that one,” the Kiwi Motorsport driver said.

“The car was good but I think like the others we struggled a bit with tyre management at the end.

“I feel like that win has been coming though, so we can now build on the momentum and move on from here.”

Foster, who has demonstrated pace in practice, qualifying and under racing conditions since jetting into New Zealand on Friday, delivered a commanding drive, as he scythed his way past the likes of race winner Callum Hedge and M2 Competition driver David Morales from seventh on the grid to second, as Shehan delivered his best driver of the season to date in finishing third.

Jacob Abel was fourth from New Zealander James Penrose in fifth, while championship leader Charlie Wurz passed title contender Hedge on Lap 12 en route to sixth place and a 17-point advantage in the points standings.

The Kiwi was next across the line in seventh, ahead of fellow compatriot Liam Sceats.

Morales finished ahead of Australian Tom McLennan who rounded out the top 10.

Billy Frazer, Adam Fitzgerald, Ryder Quinn, Chloe Chambers, Lucas Fecury and Bree Morris completed the field.

While Wurz is set to start the feature race for the Dan Higgins Trophy from pole, Foster is in the box seat in the standings heading into the Round 3 finale.

Race 2 – Result

1. Josh Mason (UK)

2. Louis Foster (UK)

3. Ryan Shehan (USA)

4. Jacob Abel (USA)

5. James Penrose (NZ)

6. Charlie Wurz (Austria)

7. Callum Hedge (NZ)

8. Liam Sceats (NZ)

9. David Morales (USA)

10. Tom McLennan (Aus)

11. Billy Frazer (NZ)

12. Adam Fitzgerald (Ire)

13. Ryder Quinn (Aus)

14. Chloe Chambers (USA)

15. Lucas Fecury (Bra)

16. Bree Morris (NZ)