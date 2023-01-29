LIVE: Lloyds’ ‘Unreil’ collection auction
Sunday 29th January, 2023 - 1:00pm
Watch live as Lloyds Classics Cars Auctions’ ‘Unreil’ collection goes under the hammer at the Sydney-based auction house.
The collection includes more than 50 rare, classic and unique vehicles including some iconic machinery that has graced racetracks across Australia and New Zealand.
