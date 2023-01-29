Aaron Cameron set for full TCR, S5000 campaigns

Aaron Cameron will contest a full season of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and S5000 in 2023.

Cameron has enjoyed success in both categories, claiming the 2021 S5000 Tasman Series, while he finished third in the inaugural season of TCR Australia in 2019, before finishing as runner-up in 2021.

While he has previously competed in both categories during a single race meeting, this will be his first season committing to both in a full-time capacity.

“I’ve done double duty in the past but never for a full season, so there’s probably a bit more pressure this time around to ensure I am performing at the top of my game in both categories,” Cameron said.

“The toughest part of this year will be the start with the first few rounds for both categories at the same event, but then fortunately the S5000 calendar splits away to some other events.

“I did the double duty last year at a couple places and it’s a big challenge.

“To go from a 350hp front wheel drive TCR to a big V8 wings and slicks open wheeler is a monumental shift.

“You sort of need to pick a category that you want to put the most focus into on that weekend, and then just do the best you can in the other one – but I feel I can perform at the front in both.”

While he has already represented Australia on the world stage in TCR competition at last year’s FIA Motorsport Games, the Victorian is once again looking forward to taking on the world’s best when the TCR World Tour visits Australian shores later this year.

“The new World Ranking for TCR is a cool incentive for the end of the year if you can finish near the top and then maybe go on to the World Final,” he added.

“It wont be a focus during the year, it’s based off results so we’ll just do the best we can as always and see where that put’s us by the end.”

Cameron’s first double-round outing will take place at AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains Raceway, Tasmania on February 24-26.