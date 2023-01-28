Frost causes Classic upset

Rising star Tate Frost has caused a giant boil over, upstaging a superstar field to take night one honours at the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in Warrnambool.

The Tasmanian held his nerve in a gripping final to post the first win of his career at the biggest event for the sport in Australia, coming just one week after his 21st birthday.

Emotions ran high following the giant sized upset as Frost jumped on the top wing if his car before embracing his parents.

“Somebody pinch me, this can’t be true can it?” Frost yelled after the win.

“This is quite unbelievable really, I’m lost for words.

“You try so hard in this sport to have good results and to try and get that elusive win, and for it to come here at the Classic is bloody incredible!”

Frost stunned a capacity crowd at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway to beat home defending Classic champion Lockie McHugh and Brock Hallett.

The top three now lock themselves into Sunday’s opening three rows of the grid.

World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet was the best of the star American contingent, finishing fourth.

The hard luck story belonged to young US racer Chase Randall who led the early stages of the final, before a car crunching flip ruined his chances.

The second half of qualifying takes place tonight with the likes of USA guns Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo and Corey Eliason taking on local stars James McFadden, Jamie Veal, Ian Madsen and national champion Marcus Dumesny.

Sunday will then host the finals leading up to the 50th anniversary running of the $50,000 to win Classic