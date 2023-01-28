Australian-Production-Cars-confirms-2023-tyre-panel

Australian Production Cars has confirmed the tyre options that will be made available to competitors this year.

As part of a dedicated tyre panel, competitors in the fast-growing category will be able to select from a Michelin, Hankook, Yokohama and Nankang tyre to use next year.

Category Management are also exploring the addition of a wet weather tyre.

The largely-popular tyre panel was a concept introduced by category management last year, with competitors able to select from four brands in 2022; Yokohama, Dunlop, Hankook and MRF.

Category Manager Troy Williams said the selection of tyres in the panel for 2023 is based on feedback that has been provided by competitors.

“We have listened to our competitors across the last 12 months and they have told us they wanted more cost variety in the panel and suitability to different classes of cars,” Williams said.

“We have been working hard to put together a suitable panel of choices for our racers, and are pleased to offer this line-up of fantastic tyre manufacturers.

“We look forward to seeing how our field will utilise them across the 2023 season, which is shaping up to deliver a massive year of national production car racing at the best tracks, with a great mix of formats and plenty of TV and live stream exposure for our racers.”

Tyre details for the GT4 Australia championship, to be run in parallel with APC, will be revealed at a later date.

The 2023 Australian Production Cars season will commence in May.

Tyre Panel

Hankook Ventus TDZ221

Yokohama AO50

Nangkang CRS

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup

2023 Australian Production Cars Calendar

Round 1 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – May 12-14 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)

Round 2 – Sydney Motorsport Park – June 16-18 – Enduro

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway – August 11-13 – Enduro

Round 4 – Sandown International Raceway – September 8-10 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – October 13-15 – Enduro (4 x 1 hour)

Round 6 – Supercheap Auto Bathurst International – November 10-12 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)