Mt Gambier win has McFadden primed for Classic

Star Australian sprintcar driver James McFadden has had the perfect preparation for this weekend’s Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, with a show stopping win last night in the King’s Challenge.

McFadden dominated the traditional lead into the Classic at Mount Gambier’s Borderline Speedway, leading every lap to have his confidence primed for the sport’s biggest weekend.

In front of a capacity holiday crowd, McFadden beat home in-form Tasmanian Jock Goodyer and veteran Jamie Veal in an all Aussie podium on Australia Day

“That was a serious hot rod I got to play with in the feature, so credit to my guys who have been working so hard,” said McFadden.

“This is the right time of the year to be finding some form so hopefully we can keep this rolling to Warrnambool.”

It comes off the back of a third placed finish for Australia’s sole World of outlaws full-timer on Wednesday night at Avalon raceway.

At that event Sydney’s Ian Madsen led home Veal and McFadden to take out the Presidents Cup.

McFadden is spearheading a brand new team, which includes IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin and AFL great Jack Riewoldt as co-owners.

Hodges Motorsport has been set up by former Warrnambool local Tim Hodges, who is a sports producer in Melbourne.

All focus now moves to the biggest prize in Australian speedway with the 50th anniversary edition of the Classic at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway.

A stunning car count has hit 120 for the Classic which will run tonight and tomorrow before Sunday night’s final which is already sold out.